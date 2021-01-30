USDx stablecoin (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,222.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.01206907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.49 or 0.00524484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039316 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008610 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002267 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

