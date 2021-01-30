USDX [Lighthouse] Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $649,613.14 and $1,230.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,351.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.98 or 0.01199331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.00524669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008617 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002270 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

