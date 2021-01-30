USD Partners LP Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

USD Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 47.9% over the last three years.

NYSE USDP opened at $4.88 on Friday. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 138.61% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

