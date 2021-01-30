Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Generac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Generac by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Shares of GNRC opened at $246.42 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $287.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.23.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

