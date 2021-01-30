Usca Ria LLC Sells 12,570 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Usca Ria LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 207,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 350.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,026,000 after purchasing an additional 182,612 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000.

TLT opened at $152.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $139.01 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

