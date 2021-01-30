Usca Ria LLC Sells 10,817 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,993,000 after acquiring an additional 387,047 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 339,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,741,000 after acquiring an additional 277,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.38 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.