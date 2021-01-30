Usca Ria LLC Has $732,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 125.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $277.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

