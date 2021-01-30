Usca Ria LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,494 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 40.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 309,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 200.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE REZI opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.85.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.