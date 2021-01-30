Usca Ria LLC Buys 35,734 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,940,000 after purchasing an additional 496,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,851 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

