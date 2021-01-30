Usca Ria LLC Buys 14,835 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 412.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $65.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.65.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

