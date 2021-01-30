USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Update

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.26. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $141.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

