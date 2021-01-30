US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) were down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.91 and last traded at $30.99. Approximately 2,114,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,198,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in US Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 118.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in US Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in US Foods by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

