Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) PT Raised to $2.15 at Canaccord Genuity

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.15 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $2.40 target price (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.
NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $324.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 290.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 145.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 398.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 36,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
