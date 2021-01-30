Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) PT Raised to $2.15 at Canaccord Genuity

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.15 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $2.40 target price (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $324.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 290.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 145.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 398.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 36,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

