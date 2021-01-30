UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $1.31 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003807 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $19.10 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00391508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000219 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.