Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Shares of UVSP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $28,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

UVSP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

