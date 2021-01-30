Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $316.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

