United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $165.15 and last traded at $164.39. Approximately 338,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 389,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.11.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after buying an additional 223,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,718,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.