United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

United Rentals (NYSE:URI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.06.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE URI opened at $243.01 on Thursday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.