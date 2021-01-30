United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

United Rentals (NYSE:URI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.06.
NYSE URI opened at $243.01 on Thursday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.09.
In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
