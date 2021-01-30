United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.99. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

