United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Malt Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get United Malt Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:UMLGF opened at $3.11 on Friday. United Malt Group has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.