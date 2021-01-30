United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Up 182.5% in January

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, an increase of 182.5% from the December 31st total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 731.7 days.

Shares of UMLGF opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10. United Malt Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Malt Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Malt Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

