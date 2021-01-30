United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Head-To-Head Survey

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get United Bankshares alerts:

63.3% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of United Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. United Bankshares pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 24.26% 6.85% 1.13% ServisFirst Bancshares 38.46% 17.79% 1.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Bankshares and ServisFirst Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 5 1 0 2.17 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

United Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.19%. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.63%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Bankshares and ServisFirst Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $913.05 million 4.50 $260.10 million $2.55 12.42 ServisFirst Bancshares $414.79 million 5.34 $149.24 million $2.74 14.99

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than ServisFirst Bancshares. United Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment, security, and trust services; services to correspondent banks, including check clearing, safekeeping, and buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. The company operates 138 full-service offices, which consists of 51 offices in West Virginia; 82 offices in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia and the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas; 4 offices in southwestern Pennsylvania; and 1 office in southeastern Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 20 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile, Baldwin, and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.