UniLend Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, UniLend has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $1.01 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.91 or 0.00850306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.33 or 0.04224115 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018250 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

