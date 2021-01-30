UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. Prudential has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $39.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Prudential by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

