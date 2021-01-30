Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $64.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.27.

UBER stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after purchasing an additional 619,466 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

