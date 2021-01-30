U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%.

NYSE:USX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $334.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.33 and a beta of 2.01.

USX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

