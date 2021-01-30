U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Up 13.2%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) shares were up 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 15,730,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 16,511,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.24.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.