Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $373.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.17.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $359.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of -126.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.24. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $404.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $488,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total transaction of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,211. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

