TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $16.40 on Friday. TV Asahi has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.
About TV Asahi
