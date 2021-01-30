TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $16.40 on Friday. TV Asahi has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Get TV Asahi alerts:

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.