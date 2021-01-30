Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $156.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

