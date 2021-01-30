Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.23 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

TNP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. 134,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,993. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

