Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Announces $1.30 None Dividend

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) announced a None dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRUX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657. Truxton has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

