Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Announces $1.30 None Dividend

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) announced a None dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.
Shares of OTCMKTS TRUX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657. Truxton has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55.
