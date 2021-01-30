TrustToken Market Capitalization Reaches $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One TrustToken token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00132162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034944 BTC.

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

TrustToken Token Trading

TrustToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.