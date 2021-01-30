Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,575,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.