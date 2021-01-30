Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.