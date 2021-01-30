Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,837 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $101.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

