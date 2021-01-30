Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.2% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 427.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.75 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

