Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 929,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,509,000 after buying an additional 61,641 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

DG stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.83.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

