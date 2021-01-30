Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,747 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $642,582.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $47,680.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,262.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,580 shares of company stock worth $30,520,067 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.29.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $174.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.14.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

