Trust Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,005 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.86.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $255.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $280.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.68.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

