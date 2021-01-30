Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ACBI stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

