Truist Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $95.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rapid7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.69.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,000.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 53,571.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 84.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

