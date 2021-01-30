TrueChain (TRUE) Market Cap Achieves $13.94 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. TrueChain has a market cap of $13.94 million and $22.35 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrueChain has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00068554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00901620 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.37 or 0.04415874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018405 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00027960 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

