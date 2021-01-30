True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,109.00

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded 77.2% lower against the dollar. True Seigniorage Dollar has a market capitalization of $154,877.39 and approximately $3,109.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00130441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00066474 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00262547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065200 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,166.72 or 0.90872321 BTC.

About True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

Buying and Selling True Seigniorage Dollar

