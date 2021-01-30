Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Trimble by 687.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 851,363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Trimble by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after acquiring an additional 326,618 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 238,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,453,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

