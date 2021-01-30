Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.22

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.22 and traded as low as $54.98. Trend Micro shares last traded at $55.18, with a volume of 1,816 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $407.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.69 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

