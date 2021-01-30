Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TVPKF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travis Perkins from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

TVPKF opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travis Perkins (TVPKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.