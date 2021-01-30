TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Price Up 7.2%

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)’s share price rose 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $560.22 and last traded at $555.73. Approximately 451,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 279,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $518.59.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $597.07 and a 200 day moving average of $526.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total transaction of $8,928,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,263,315. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

