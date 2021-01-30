Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trainline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. Trainline has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

