Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,657 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 810% compared to the average daily volume of 182 put options.

NYSE WU opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.